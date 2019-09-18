News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 18

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It is what it is. They don’t play football — we play football. When the whistle blows and we’re the underdogs, it’s still going to be me versus you and Wisconsin versus Michigan.”
— Senior safety Josh Metellus last night, when asked whether or not he cares that Vegas has tabbed Michigan as underdogs heading into Saturday's game at Wisconsin.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Patterson Gives Update on Oblique Injury, Discusses Current Health Status

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Patterson '100 Percent,' Ready to Make a Statement

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Musings: O-Line Injuries, D-Line Worries

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Pleased With the bye Week, Eager for Saturday's Game at Wisconsin

• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Changes to Theo Johnson's Visit Schedule

