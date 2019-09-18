The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 18
Tweets of the day
This should get your blood pumping! #goblue #michiganfootball #learfield https://t.co/xza1iNGrsA— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 17, 2019
Wisconsin native Ben Bredeson will face his home-state Badgers once again.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2019
He's ready for another trip to Camp Randall. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/6t2NLK1r5m
Chase Winovich recorded his first career sack this past weekend. He totaled two tackles (including one for loss), with 1.5 sacks -- including a clean takedown of Dolphins QB Josh Rosen. @Wino— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 17, 2019
WOLVERINES IN THE NFL » https://t.co/s4eC3VaSUN#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/8WO4UB6Lvk
September 18, 2019 Michigan Defeats Camp Grant in 1943 - https://t.co/wkrFMok5bF pic.twitter.com/DTqcwflsYX— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 18, 2019
It's important to remember the following script for this Saturday:— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) September 18, 2019
If Michigan loses to Wisconsin: "Michigan can't win big games."
If Michigan beats Wisconsin: "Wisconsin was overrated. They were only 8-5 last year. Michigan still hasn't won the Big Ten East."
.Great talk with Michigan baseball coach Eric Bakich about recruiting players others ignore, the evils of early sports specialization, and the value of play. https://t.co/TlCgpsKTaS— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) September 17, 2019
Notre Dame commit visited Michigan a couple of weeks ago 👀 #GoBlue https://t.co/idroR3Jeu3— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 17, 2019
Seattle this weekend! Can't wait to hang out with the @gofordsports fam and see some talent in the Pacific Northwest as well as Michigan commit @jd10johnson #GoBlue— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 17, 2019
You know the move👀GOBLUE〽️〽️ https://t.co/7s63nVCmER— #2⃣4⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) September 18, 2019
.@UMichGolf Women go 11-1, finish 2nd at the Inverness Intercollegiate, upsetting #16 Illinois, #18 Michigan State, #20 Northwestern and get the win over unranked Ohio State.— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 17, 2019
1st cracks at OSU and MSU for any @UMichAthletics team in 2019-20 and both are Maize & Blue W's#GoBlue
A U-M researcher is partnering with Apple to study how noise exposure impacts hearing. https://t.co/fghEATiUXW— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 17, 2019
Attention @UMichStudents: There's no Welcome Wednesdays tomorrow, but we'll be back with free bagels and coffee at the Michigan League Underground next week.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) September 17, 2019
Make sure you bookmark this page for the full semester schedule: https://t.co/341n5mYe1G
So Sophia Trombetta had herself a great few days in that Glass City.— Michigan Golf (@umichgolf) September 18, 2019
✔️ Led U-M with 3rd place finish - ties career-low.
✔️ Shot career-low-tying 70 (-2) in first round.
💥 DESTROYS her prior 54-hole career-best by 11 shots (216, E). #GoBlue 〽️⛳️ pic.twitter.com/LqNHHL7BW2
WIN! Jack Hallahan nets his first goal of the year and Nebojsa Popovic grabs one against his former team in tonight's victory! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dsf4wQEMWh— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) September 18, 2019
Our women will be going for it #GoBlue https://t.co/UmjvCa9OZm— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) September 17, 2019
#OTD in 2010: A record crowd of 3,503 turned out for the dedication of the newly opened U-M Soccer Stadium. The dedication ceremony was accompanied by a double header of Michigan Soccer. #GoBlue | @umichsoccer @umichwsoccer pic.twitter.com/ZOmbOtORYE— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 17, 2019
Last year it was Nebojsa Popovic wearing the Oakland jersey and scoring a goal against Michigan, ruining Michigan’s shutout bid— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 18, 2019
This year he’s wearing the Maize & Blue and scoring against his former team to power @UMichSoccer to a 2-0 shutout win #GoBlue
#NoseKnows👃| #ProBlue https://t.co/8VTxue8O1T— Michigan Men's Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) September 18, 2019
Junior @hillarybeall earned #B1GWSOC Goalkeeper of the Week honors after making 12 saves in Michigan's 2-1 victory at No. 13 Washington State.— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) September 17, 2019
Beall's 12 saves are the most since Sarah Jackson made 10 at Minnesota in 2017.
📰: https://t.co/xJ1WI89tyk#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/yq9JEHEtfl
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Patterson Gives Update on Oblique Injury, Discusses Current Health Status
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Patterson '100 Percent,' Ready to Make a Statement
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Musings: O-Line Injuries, D-Line Worries
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Harbaugh Pleased With the bye Week, Eager for Saturday's Game at Wisconsin
• Josh Helmholdt, Rivals.com: Changes to Theo Johnson's Visit Schedule
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook