Videos: Patterson Gives Update On Oblique Injury, Discusses Health Status
Four Michigan Wolverines football players — redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, junior defensive tackle Ben Mason, senior safety Josh Metellus and senior quarterback Shea Patterson — all met with the media this evening at Schembechler Hall to discuss Saturday's massive showdown at Wisconsin.
The highlight of the evening involved discussion surrounding Patterson's oblique injury, what its current status is and how impacted his play against Middle Tennessee State and Army.
Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter
Junior defensive tackle Ben Mason
Senior safety Josh Metellus
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson
---
