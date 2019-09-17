News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 19:56:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Patterson Gives Update On Oblique Injury, Discusses Health Status

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Four Michigan Wolverines football players — redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter, junior defensive tackle Ben Mason, senior safety Josh Metellus and senior quarterback Shea Patterson — all met with the media this evening at Schembechler Hall to discuss Saturday's massive showdown at Wisconsin.

The highlight of the evening involved discussion surrounding Patterson's oblique injury, what its current status is and how impacted his play against Middle Tennessee State and Army.

RELATED: Musings: O-Line Injuries, D-Line Worries

RELATED: Podcast: Doug Karsch With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson is completing 62.1 percent of his passes so far this season with three touchdowns and no picks.
Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson is completing 62.1 percent of his passes so far this season with three touchdowns and no picks. (AP Images)

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Donovan Jeter

Junior defensive tackle Ben Mason

Senior safety Josh Metellus

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}