Perhaps the strongest unit on Jim Harbaugh’s defenses during his time in Ann Arbor have been the cornerbacks.

They have been led by Mike Zordich all four years of his tenure, and have consistently played at an elite level, despite plenty of turnover at the position.

“They’re the leaders of the defense on the back end,” Zordich said on the Inside Michigan Football radio show tonight. “Coach Harbaugh said today in the team meeting how much he likes watching these guys in practice. They’ve taken the reigns and are driving now.

“[Junior cornerback] David Long is cerebral and awesome in meetings. You should see the notes he takes in his notebook. He’s fun to coach and is really a great kid.

“[Junior safety] Josh Metellus is playing very well and [senior safety] Tyree [Kinnel] is making all the calls. In practice, they work so hard to get better, and practice is where it’s all at.

“They started off on a good foot last year and stayed consistent. [Sophomore cornerback] Ambry Thomas has been engaged in meetings and very involved as well. It’s great when we see him on offense — I wish I could’ve gone both ways when I played.”

Despite the outstanding play from the secondary this season, Zordich said there are still plenty of mistakes that have haunted him, mentioning one play in particular.

“The first third down against Notre Dame will live with me forever, because we should’ve been off the field,” he insisted. “Things unraveled after that and we spotted them 14 points, and that’s unsettling.”

Defensive coordinator Don Brown has contributed to the secondary’s elite play since he’s been in Ann Arbor, and Zordich briefly touched on what it’s like working with the defensive mastermind, along with some of the other U-M coaches.

“We have fun but we also work hard,” he laughed. “It was 46-0 on Saturday, and Don was still going nuts at that point.

“Sundays are a big day for us too and we get after it, so he’s not taking any naps or anything.

“Chris Partridge is a great young coach as well. We brought in some great people who are also great coaches, and I think we’ve seen the difference.”