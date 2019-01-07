Frank Clark logged four tackles and a sack against the Cowboys, but Seattle's season came to an end with a 24-22 loss.

The NFL playoffs are officially underway, and 12 former Wolverines reside on current postseason rosters. Here's the complete breakdown of how they all performed this past weekend, along with an outlook of what to expect moving forward:

• Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: The 11-5 Patriots enjoyed a bye this past weekend, but will host the 12-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:05 … Brady finished the regular-season by completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 picks, to go along with two rushing scores … His 4,355 yards were the seventh most in the NFL, while his 29 touchdowns were 10th most and his 65.8 completion percentage 18th.

Tom Brady is 7-0 against Philip Rivers including the playoffs.



That's tied for the 3rd-best record in quarterback matchups in the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/sbg2KUYHq1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 7, 2019

Most postseason wins by active QBs

27 … Tom Brady

13 … Ben Roethlisberger

10 … Joe Flacco

9 … Aaron Rodgers

8 … Russell Wilson

8 … Eli Manning

7 … Drew Brees

4 … Nick Foles, Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Andrew Luck, Mark Sanchez — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 7, 2019

Tom Brady on prep for Chargers: 'Up watching film all night' https://t.co/UwrnTYTTg9 pic.twitter.com/UbkyInCyVN — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) January 7, 2019

Tom Brady's intense preparation for the playoffs has one teammate comparing him to another all-time great. https://t.co/BkzE7NKGnO pic.twitter.com/tRQhit6sOP — NESN (@NESN) January 6, 2019

• Taco Charlton (2013-16), DE, Dallas Cowboys: Played in the 10-6 Cowboys' 24-22 victory over 10-6 Seattle on Saturday night, but did not accumulate any stats … Charlton started seven of the 11 regular-season affairs he played in this season (missed three with a shoulder injury and did not appear in two others, despite being healthy), and compiled 27 tackles, one sack and a pass defended.

A couple of other snap count notes from Cowboys' playoff game Saturday vs. Seattle. WR Tavon Austin played 9 of 75 offensive snaps (WR Noah Brown had 27). .... DE Taco Charlton played 5 of 55 defensive snaps. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 6, 2019

• Frank Clark (2011-14), DE, Seattle Seahawks: Earned the start in Seattle's 24-22 loss to the Cowboys, and put on a stellar performance by logging four tackles and a sack … Clark began all 16 clashes for the Seahawks this season, notching 41 tackles, 13 sacks, two passes defended, an interception he returned 26 yards and three forced fumbles … His 13 quarterback takedowns were tied for the eighth most in the NFL, while his three forced fumbles were tied for 11th most.

#Seahawks off-season negotions are officially underway.



Pete Carroll reassuring #12s “We plan on Frank [Clark] being with us.” https://t.co/awEfHVkvZD — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) January 7, 2019

Pete Carroll says leadership, relationships in locker room K.J. Wright, Frank Clark, D.J. Fluker have definitely a factor in #Seahawks' decision whether and how to retain them. "Those guys, they bring value in that manner, for sure." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 7, 2019

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: The 13-3 Rams did not play this past weekend, but will welcome Dallas to Los Angeles on Saturday … Countess took part in all 16 contests this year (one start), posting nine tackles, two passes defended, a pick and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers.

• Amara Darboh (2012-16), WR, Seattle Seahawks: Listed on the 10-6 Seahawks’ injured reserve list and did not play in 2018, after undergoing successful shoulder surgery on Sept. 4.



Pete Carroll says C.J. Prosise and Amara Darboh are still in the future plans.



Carroll says he loves Prosise as a player. — Derek Lewis (@drlewisbookit) January 7, 2019

• Brandon Graham (2006-09), DE, Philadelphia Eagles: Started and racked up one tackle in the 9-7 Eagles' thrilling 16-15 victory at 12-4 Chicago on Sunday evening … Graham started all 16 games in the regular-season, and recorded 39 tackles, four sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble … The defensive end was all smiles on Sunday when Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed the potential game-winning kick as time expired, according to Michael Allardyce of NBC Sports Chicago. "I'm glad," Graham said as he was walking off the field. "Thank you, Cody — I appreciate you."

.@Eagles @brandongraham55 if he doesn’t make this important stop in the 2 Point Try might this game have been decided in OT? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/kTreY5gSiC — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 7, 2019

Brandon Graham reacts to wild finish at Soldier Field. pic.twitter.com/po3sGxLzl2 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 7, 2019

Most pressures on Wild Card Weekend (per PFF):



Brandon Graham - 6

Joey Bosa - 6



7 players tied at 5 pressures (Khalil Mack, Michael Bennett, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Jabaal Sheard, Jarran Reed, Frank Clark, Matthew Judon). — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) January 7, 2019

(Edit): Heavyweight battles in the NFL divisional round



- Aaron Donald vs. Zack Martin

- Tyrone Crawford vs. Austin Blythe/Rodger Stafford

- Chris Jones vs. Quenton Nelson

- Brandon Graham vs. Terron Armstead — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) January 7, 2019

• Chad Henne (2004-07), QB, Kansas City Chiefs: The 12-4 Chiefs enjoyed a bye this past weekend, and will host the 10-6 Colts on Saturday … Henne served as Pat Mahomes' backup in Kansas City this year, and as a result only appeared in the regular-season finale against Oakland, where he completed two of his three passes for 29 yards, while also rushing for three yards … On Friday, Daniel Bates of 12up provided an interesting look at the route Henne has taken during his professional career to become Mahomes' backup. "A second-round pick of the Dolphins in the 2008 draft, Henne was once upon a time considered to be Miami's version of Tom Brady," Bates recalled. "I'm not kidding. After taking over for an injured Chad Pennington, Henne led the 0-3 Dolphins to a somewhat respectable 7-9 record. He would go on to Jacksonville, and is actually in the team's record book. "In 2012, he came off the bench in a Week 11 game against the Houston Texans and threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, joining Hall of Famer Steve Young as the only players not to start a game to throw for four touchdowns without an interception. A year later, Henne started 13 games for the Jags and would go on to become the first Jaguars quarterback since David Garrard to have over 3,000 yards passing in a season. He has mostly been invisible since then, but has now settled nicely into the role of veteran backup for Andy Reid's Chiefs. So now you know! If tragedy were to strike KC, the Chiefs are in fairly capable hands."

• Willie Henry (2012-15), DT, Baltimore Ravens: Did not play in the 10-6 Ravens' 23-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, after being placed on the team's injured reserve list with a herniated disk on Oct. 23 … Henry only appeared in three outings in 2018 (no starts), registering three tackles and a sack.



• Delano Hill (2013-16), S, Seattle Seahawks: Missed his club's 24-22 loss to Dallas after the Seahawks placed him on their injured reserve list Jan. 1 with a fractured hip … Hill began two of the 13 showdowns he appeared in this season (missed three with injury), and tallied 24 stops, a pass defended and a fumble recovery … Head coach Pete Carroll expanded a bit on the Detroit native's injury on New Year's Day, per Ben Arthur of SeattlePI. "He's got a crack in his hip that he can get around on, but he's not going to be able to play with that," Carroll explained. "The hope is for him to come back back next time around and be a big factor for playing time and to compete. Hill was playing his best game and has a very, very bright future. This will set him back for a while, but it's not something he can't recover from."

• Jourdan Lewis (2013-16), CB, Dallas Cowboys: Saw action in Dallas' 24-22 triumph over Seattle, but did not accumulate any statistics … Lewis participated in 15 tilts this season (one start), and compiled 12 tackles, a pass defended, an interception he returned seven yards, two fumble recoveries, two rushing attempts that totaled 12 yards and a 19-yard average on two kick returns … Dalton Miller of CowboysWire thinks Lewis could be in store for a bigger assignment, however, in next week's matchup with the Rams. "The secondary as a whole must play better Saturday against a receiving corps of Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds," he insisted on Monday. "Thwarting the efforts of Todd Gurley as a passing-game target as they did against Alvin Kamara and the Saints will be critical in stopping the Rams attack. In that vein, Jourdan Lewis could play a big role in Dallas’ defense."

Jourdan Lewis. Get him on the field some how. — Mitch Jones (@Mitch21033) January 6, 2019

• Michael Schofield (2009-13), OG, Los Angeles Chargers: Earned the starting nod at right guard in all 16 affairs this year, and carried that streak into the postseason when he began the Chargers' 23-17 win at Baltimore on Sunday.



Sandburg high school graduates Dan Feeney and Michael Schofield share a suburban hometown, an NFL offensive line and a playoff berth with the Chargers tomorrow https://t.co/Pvlb1DiqaA pic.twitter.com/phZRxFnE3z — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 5, 2019