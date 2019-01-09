Michigan Football's Final National Statistics For The 2018 Season
Clemson's 44-16 destruction of Alabama on Monday night signaled the official end of the college football season, with the Tigers winning the title for the second time in three years.
With that in mind, all of college football's 2018 statistics are now final, and we've decided to take a look at where Michigan finished in the nation's most important categories.
The Wolverines' national rank is listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.
Note: there are 130 teams in the FBS.
Offensive Statistics:
Points per game: 21st (35.2)
Rushing yards per game: 30th (203.7)
Passing yards per game: 80th (215.7)
Offensive yards per game: 50th (419.5)
First downs per game: 52nd (21.5)
Turnovers lost: 8th (12)
Third down conversion percentage: 9th (48.6%)
Red zone touchdown percentage: 83rd (59.6%)
Tackles for loss allowed: 15th (60)
Sacks allowed: 37th (23)
Defensive Statistics:
Points allowed per game: 16th (19.4)
Yards allowed per game: 2nd (275.2)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 23rd (127.3)
Passing yards allowed per game: 2nd (147.8)
First downs allowed per game: 5th (15.8)
Turnovers gained: 90th (17)
Sacks: 32nd (34)
Tackles for loss: 32nd (88)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 21st (33.7%)
Special Teams Statistics:
Average yards per punt return: 44th (10.5)
Average yards per kick return: 74th (19.7)
Average yards per punt: 6th (45.9)
Field goal percentage: 39th (77.8%)
Miscellaneous:
Penalties per game: 91st (6.8)
Turnover margin: 34th (+5)
Takeaways:
• Michigan's scoring offense made a huge leap from 2017 to 2018, finishing 91st (25.2) in the former and 21st (35.2) in the latter, increasing its scoring average by exactly 10 points.
• The Wolverines also did a much better job of holding onto the ball in 2018. They turned it over just 12 times all year (which was good for eighth nationally), a far cry from the 21 giveaways they committed last season (tied for 86th in the country).
• Despite allowing 396 passing yards to Ohio State and 170 to Florida in the final two games of the year, Michigan's pass defense still managed to finish No. 2 in the country (147.8). Miami (FL) was the lone club whose secondary wound up ahead of U-M's, yielding just 135.6 passing yards per contest.
• The Maize and Blue's defense as a whole also concluded at No. 2 in college football, surrendering 275.2 yards per outing. Mississippi State's 263.1 yards allowed per game was the only mark that was better.
• One area the defense struggled in, however, was creating turnovers. It only racked up 17 all year (90th nationally), but the fact that Michigan was still able to finish a more-than-respectable 34th nationally with a +5 turnover margin further exemplifies how well the club took care of the ball on offense.
---
