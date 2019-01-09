The last time either Clemson or Alabama did not win the national title was 2014, when Ohio State won it. Michigan Athletics Twitter Account

Clemson's 44-16 destruction of Alabama on Monday night signaled the official end of the college football season, with the Tigers winning the title for the second time in three years. With that in mind, all of college football's 2018 statistics are now final, and we've decided to take a look at where Michigan finished in the nation's most important categories. The Wolverines' national rank is listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis. Note: there are 130 teams in the FBS.

Offensive Statistics:

Points per game: 21st (35.2) Rushing yards per game: 30th (203.7) Passing yards per game: 80th (215.7) Offensive yards per game: 50th (419.5) First downs per game: 52nd (21.5) Turnovers lost: 8th (12) Third down conversion percentage: 9th (48.6%) Red zone touchdown percentage: 83rd (59.6%) Tackles for loss allowed: 15th (60) Sacks allowed: 37th (23)

Defensive Statistics:

Points allowed per game: 16th (19.4) Yards allowed per game: 2nd (275.2) Rushing yards allowed per game: 23rd (127.3) Passing yards allowed per game: 2nd (147.8) First downs allowed per game: 5th (15.8) Turnovers gained: 90th (17) Sacks: 32nd (34) Tackles for loss: 32nd (88) Opponent third down conversion percentage: 21st (33.7%)

Special Teams Statistics:

Average yards per punt return: 44th (10.5) Average yards per kick return: 74th (19.7) Average yards per punt: 6th (45.9) Field goal percentage: 39th (77.8%)

Miscellaneous:

Penalties per game: 91st (6.8) Turnover margin: 34th (+5)

Takeaways: