USA Today has released its high school all-state teams on both offense and defense for all 50 states, and Michigan's signees and commits were well-represented throughout. The Wolverines saw 14 of their future players tabbed as first-teamers (including 2020 prospects), while two took home Defensive Player of the Year honors in their respective states, and four more were tabbed as Gatorade Player of the Year winners. We have the complete breakdown below:

First-Team Offense

Notes: Three three-stars made first-team squads in Kent, Johnson and Stewart, with the latter two hailing from Connecticut. Perhaps even more notable, though, is the fact that three of Michigan's four-star signees missed out on first and second-team all-state honors altogether. Fairfield (Ohio) High four-star tight end Erick All, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star offensive tackle Trente Jones and Oakley (Calif.) Freedom four-star wide receiver Giles Jackson were nowhere to be found on USA Today's lists.

Second-Team Offense

Notes: The fact that Charbonnet finished as a second-teamer may be a surprise to some, seeing as how Rivals rated him as the fourth best running back in the country and the No. 39 overall prospect. The two backs who USA Today selected to their first-team offense in California were Oakland Bishop O'Dowd four-star Austin Jones (who is Stanford-bound), and class of 2020 Clovis Buchanan five-star Kendall Milton. Jones is rated No. 75 overall nationally, while Milton checks in at No. 12 in the 2020 class.

First-Team Defense

*note: Seldon is a 2020 prospect.

*note: Wheeler is a 2020 prospect.

Notes: Eight Wolverine signees/commits made their respective state's first-team all-defensive clubs, including two from the 2020 class in Seldon and Wheeler. Of the eight, six are rated as four-stars or higher, with Hill being the lone five-star of the bunch. On top of that, Hill (No. 24), Hinton (No. 43), Perry (No. 170) and Smith (No. 174) are all rated as top-200 players nationally.

Second-Team Defense

Defensive Player of the Year Award Winners in Their Respective States

"The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the do-it-all Hill made 93 tackles (9 for loss), forced two fumbles and had an interception," USA Today wrote. "A Michigan commit, Hill also had 360 yards receiving with seven TDs for the Hornets (8-4), who fell in the Class 6A, Division II state semifinals."

"The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year this fall embodied the Commonwealth’s most dynamic three-phase threat (receive-return-pass defense)," the site explained. "A lockdown corner who opposing quarterbacks rarely tested, the Michigan-bound playmaker still managed to record six interceptions on defense, also chipping in with 17 total touchdowns as a receiver and return man."

