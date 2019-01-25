Diagnosing Michigan Football's Late-Season Defensive Collapse
Michigan's defense was absolutely dominant throughout the first 10 games of 2018, not only owning the top statistical unit in the country for much of the year, but also ranking at or near the top of college football in almost every other meaningful category.
It all came crashing down in November, however, when the unit first showing cracks in a 31-20 win over Indiana on Nov. 17, and then saw the bottom fall out in losses to Ohio State and Florida.
The obvious answer for the collapse was due to the fact that both OSU and Florida had exceptional offenses (No. 2 and No. 42 nationally) — with that being said, though, Michigan had performed incredibly well against four top-45 offenses earlier in the year, in Nebraska (25), Notre Dame (32), Wisconsin (36) and Penn State (45).
|Game
|First Half Yards Allowed
|Second Half Yards Allowed
|
@ Notre Dame
|
233
|
69
|
Western Michigan
|
97
|
111
|
SMU
|
144
|
175
|
Nebraska
|
17
|
115
|
@ Northwestern
|
146
|
56
|
Maryland
|
42
|
178
|
Wisconsin
|
127
|
156
|
@ Michigan State
|
49
|
45
|
Penn State
|
77
|
109
|
@ Rutgers
|
135
|
117
|
Indiana
|
249
|
136
|
@ Ohio State
|
278
|
289
|
vs. Florida
|
228
|
200
|
Average
|
140.1
|
135
