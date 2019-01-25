Ticker
Diagnosing Michigan Football's Late-Season Defensive Collapse

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan's defense finished the season ranked No. 2 nationally, behind Mississippi State.
AP Images

Michigan's defense was absolutely dominant throughout the first 10 games of 2018, not only owning the top statistical unit in the country for much of the year, but also ranking at or near the top of college football in almost every other meaningful category.

It all came crashing down in November, however, when the unit first showing cracks in a 31-20 win over Indiana on Nov. 17, and then saw the bottom fall out in losses to Ohio State and Florida.

The obvious answer for the collapse was due to the fact that both OSU and Florida had exceptional offenses (No. 2 and No. 42 nationally) — with that being said, though, Michigan had performed incredibly well against four top-45 offenses earlier in the year, in Nebraska (25), Notre Dame (32), Wisconsin (36) and Penn State (45).

Yards Allowed in Each Half This Year
Game First Half Yards Allowed Second Half Yards Allowed

@ Notre Dame

233

69

Western Michigan

97

111

SMU

144

175

Nebraska

17

115

@ Northwestern

146

56

Maryland

42

178

Wisconsin

127

156

@ Michigan State

49

45

Penn State

77

109

@ Rutgers

135

117

Indiana

249

136

@ Ohio State

278

289

vs. Florida

228

200

Average

140.1

135
{{ article.author_name }}