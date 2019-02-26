Michigan had just two players taken in last year's draft — Mason Cole and Mo Hurst.

Six former Wolverines have been invited to this year's NFL combine (Feb. 26-Mar. 4) in Indianapolis, which doubles the number of Michigan players invited last year. Linebacker Devin Bush, defensive end Rashan Gary, tight end Zach Gentry, running back Karan Higdon, cornerback David Long and defensive end Chase Winovich will all attempt to boost their respective draft stock at the annual event, with the on-field workouts beginning Friday. Here is an in-depth look at all six prospects, along with where they are currently being projected, areas they need to work on, and much more.

NFL Combine Schedule

Devin Bush

Bush's best statistical season came in 2017, when he compiled 102 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Per Kjeldsen

Rashan Gary

Rashan Gary was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches this past season, but a second-teamer by the media. Brandon Brown

Zach Gentry

Zach Gentry came to Michigan as a four-star quarterback in Jim Harbaugh's debut 2015 recruiting class. Per Kjeldsen

Overview: The quarterback-turned-tight end wound up developing into Michigan's top target at the position the last two years, finishing his career with 49 catches for 817 yards. He became a favorite target of quarterback Shea Patterson's this past year, when he finished third on the team in both receptions (32) and yards (514). U-M Height/Weight: 6-8, 262 On-Field Workout Day: Saturday, March 2 Most Important Aspect: Gentry is in a similar situation that Gary is in, in that the statistical production didn't necessarily meet the immense potential he possessed. Many felt his size was not taken full advantage of, but despite his subpar blocking skills, an NFL team is sure to fall in love with his 6-8, 262-pound body. What They're Saying: "I think Gentry's best football is ahead of him, because he’s such an imposing athlete with plus movement skills for his frame. He'll appeal to a lot of teams due to being 6-8 with tremendous length, and should be a bit of a terror in one-on-one matchups in the red zone. Gentry has also shown some raw ability in the passing game, and despite the lack of top-end production from a touchdowns perspective, has proven he can be a terror over the middle and in the open field. "He is a size mismatch for any linebacker or safety, and will put his best football on display at the next level as he continues to grow into the position and into his frame. I think Gentry is a Day 3 prospect right now with a lot of upside. The story is still out on what he can be at the NFL level, but when you see an athlete with his size, your mouth waters a little bit with the ideas of what he can be molded into." — NationalFootballPost.com draft analyst Dion Caputi Big Board Position Rankings: • Vinnie Iyer of SportingNews placed Gentry at No. 100 overall in this year's draft. • Drafttek.com tabbed him to their No. 107 spot, and the No. 6 tight end in this year's class. • Jon Ledyard of Thedraftnetwork.com pegged him at No. 143 overall. • Matt Miller of Bleacher Report labeled Gentry as the No. 9 tight end in this year's draft. Mock Draft Destinations: • No. 121, Dallas Cowboys — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Karan Higdon

Higdon became Michigan's first 1,000-yard running back Fitzgerald Toussaint rushed for 1,041 yards in 2011. Lon Horwedel

Overview: Higdon developed into a workhorse running back as a senior at Michigan, rushing for 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns, while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He was at his best from Sept. 8 through Nov. 3, when he tied a school record by rushing for at least 100 yards in seven straight games. U-M Height/Weight: 5-10, 202 On-Field Workout Day: Friday, March 1 Most Important Aspect: How Higdon tests at the combine will be crucial to his draft status, seeing as how his stock isn't all that high as a 5-10, 202-pound running back. His size will likely prevent his stock from rising a large amount, however, even if his testing numbers wind up being off the charts. What They're Saying: "I like Higdon a lot and think he will be an excellent mid-round pickup for someone. He was a high three-star out of high school who had very good feet and I like the way he runs between the tackles in college. Keep an eye out to see how he runs." — Rivals.com Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell, after naming Higdon a 'combine sleeper' Big Board Position Rankings: • Drafttek.com placed Higdon at No. 126 overall and the No. 11 running back in the draft. • Jon Ledyard of Thedraftnetwork.com tabbed him at No. 138. Mock Draft Destinations: • Sixth Round, Pittsburgh Steelers — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

David Long

David Long finished his career with 38 tackles and three interceptions. Lon Horwedel

Overview: Long was one of the best cornerbacks in the country each of the past two seasons, leading Michigan to the No. 1 pass defense in the country in 2017 and the No. 2 unit this past year. His elite play the past two years made it unsurprising when he left U-M after his junior campaign. U-M Height/Weight: 5-11, 198 On-Field Workout Day: Monday, March 4 Most Important Aspect: Long's 5-11, 198-pound size is par for the course among cornerbacks in the draft, yet he is not being projected as a first or second-round pick. Testing well will obviously boost his stock, but there already seems to be an upper tier of cornerbacks in this draft that NFL teams have their eyes on (such as LSU's Andraez Williams). What They're Saying: "Long's combine will be an influential element to his evaluation," Caputi admitted. "He's your garden variety cornerback from a physical standpoint at that 5-11, 200-pound range, though I think he'll measure in a little smaller and a little lighter than that. Long is a very tenacious cornerback who is a bit untested from a tackling perspective — I don't think I've seen many opportunities where he was able to put that on display though. He plays a physical man defense, is physical in man coverage when asked to be, and has an ultimately pretty game in zone coverage when it's required. "Long also made the most of his opportunities when thrown at, and had a couple long returns off interceptions in 2017. I don't know where I'd project him at this point, however, because it's constantly a fluid evaluation. It's not a draft where there is an anchor or two at the top in terms of a top-end talent perspective, so there is plenty of opportunity for guys to move around the board in the pre-draft process. I'm excited to see where he can wind up, and I think his combine evaluations will be very important, because he wasn't able to participate in any of the senior festivities." — NationalFootballPost.com draft analyst Dion Caputi Big Board Position Rankings: • Jon Ledyard of Thedraftnetwork.com placed Long at No. 152 overall. • Matt Miller of Bleacher Report tabbed him as the 13th best cornerback in the draft. • Drafttek.com hailed the California native as the No. 29 cornerback and the No. 319 overall player. Mock Draft Destinations: • No. 109, Miami Dolphins — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller

Chase Winovich

Chase Winovich played tight end and linebacker at Michigan before settling in as a defensive end. Per Kjeldsen