Several 2019 Signees Recall Recruiting Process, Talk U-M Excitement, More
TheWolverine wrapped up its annual 96-page football recruiting issue yesterday, which includes bios and features on all 26 of Michigan's signees in the 2019 recruiting class.
Unfortunately, due to word constraints, not everything the signees told us was able to make it into the magazine.
With that in mind, here are some of the best leftover quotes that we've gathered while speaking with several of the players over the last two weeks:
George Johnson (Wide Receiver)
TheWolverine: Could you talk about how excited you are to get to Michigan and to get your college career started?
Johnson: "It’s more than excitement at this point — it doesn’t even seem real that it's happening. I’m just ready to get up there and start competing with all my teammates."
TheWolverine: Was there a specific time or moment you realized Michigan was the place for you?
Johnson: "It was when I toured the campus for three days on my official visit. When it was time to go, I realized I didn’t even want to leave, and it just kind of hit me that I wanted to call this place home.”
TheWolverine: What made you head up to Michigan for a visit in the first place?
Johnson: “I wanted to get away from my town and explore new places. I wasn’t familiar with Michigan at all growing up — I was actually a Florida Gators fan when I was younger. The only times I watched U-M was when they had Denard Robinson, and when Devin Gardner changed his number from 12 to 98.”
TheWolverine: What will be the biggest adjustment for you once you arrive at Michigan?
Johnson: "Adapting to the cold. We don’t get much cold weather down here in Florida, and it doesn't really snow. In fact, it doesn’t even hit 40 degrees that often.”
Trevor Keegan (Offensive Tackle)
TheWolverine: When did you realize that Michigan was the place for you?
Keegan: "My official visit at the Wisconsin game this past year. Everything about it was great, and I just felt so comfortable there. It was my first trip ever to Michigan Stadium for a game, and it just changed my perspective of them so much.”
TheWolverine: What is Jim Harbaugh like?
Keegan: “My dad thinks he’s so goofy. When he came in for my home visit, both he and my dad could not stop laughing — they were cracking jokes nonstop, and he was so comfortable with my family. He won my relatives over very quickly.”
