With that in mind, here are some of the best leftover quotes that we've gathered while speaking with several of the players over the last two weeks:

Unfortunately, due to word constraints, not everything the signees told us was able to make it into the magazine.

TheWolverine wrapped up its annual 96-page football recruiting issue yesterday, which includes bios and features on all 26 of Michigan's signees in the 2019 recruiting class.

TheWolverine: Could you talk about how excited you are to get to Michigan and to get your college career started?

Johnson: "It’s more than excitement at this point — it doesn’t even seem real that it's happening. I’m just ready to get up there and start competing with all my teammates."

TheWolverine: Was there a specific time or moment you realized Michigan was the place for you?

Johnson: "It was when I toured the campus for three days on my official visit. When it was time to go, I realized I didn’t even want to leave, and it just kind of hit me that I wanted to call this place home.”

TheWolverine: What made you head up to Michigan for a visit in the first place?

Johnson: “I wanted to get away from my town and explore new places. I wasn’t familiar with Michigan at all growing up — I was actually a Florida Gators fan when I was younger. The only times I watched U-M was when they had Denard Robinson, and when Devin Gardner changed his number from 12 to 98.”

TheWolverine: What will be the biggest adjustment for you once you arrive at Michigan?

Johnson: "Adapting to the cold. We don’t get much cold weather down here in Florida, and it doesn't really snow. In fact, it doesn’t even hit 40 degrees that often.”