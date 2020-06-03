Michigan’s defensive recruiting took a step in the right direction on the trail recently.

Last week, the Wolverines landed three defensive commitments in the 2021 class. On May 24th, it was four-star linebacker Junior Colson (No. 83 overall). On May 25th, it was three-star athlete Jaydon Hood, who is also projected to play linebacker at the collegiate level. And on May 27th, it was four-star defensive end KeChaun Bennett, who is slotted just outside the Rivals Top 250.

As a result, Michigan rose as high as No. 4 in Rivals’ team recruiting rankings for the 2021 class.

However, Michigan’s ascension in Rivals’ team recruiting rankings has been due more to the quantity of their commits than the quality. Of the 10 teams below them in the rankings at the time of Bennett’s announcement, the Wolverines had more commits than eight of them but a lower average star rating than seven of them. Unless Michigan adds more blue-chippers to the mix, the Wolverines are certain to slide down, and they have already slipped one spot in the last week.

The Wolverines needed these three defensive pledges, particularly those from Colson and Bennett, but they need to sustain this momentum to approach their expected defensive recruiting success.