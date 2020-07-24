Will there be a season this year, and what will it look like? Will there be fans?

Here are observations heading into the last week of July and the first day, our weekly 3-2-1

THREE THOUGHTS HEADING INTO AUGUST

The second week of August appears to be the drop-dead date.

Today’s a big day. The NCAA Board of Governors is scheduled to consider a vote on the cancellation of fall championships. It’s reportedly the only agenda item for the NCAA's highest governing body, made up mostly of presidents and chancellors from all NCAA divisions.

If they vote to cancel, that will almost certainly put pressure to cancel college football. Word has it, though, that Aug. 8 is really the day the powers that be have in mind for deciding whether to proceed.

Keep your fingers crossed.

College football without fans isn’t really college football.