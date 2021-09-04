Michigan Wolverines Football 47, WMU 14: Notes, Quotes & Observations

Togetherness, toughness, adjustments, big plays … Michigan showed it all in a 47-14 trouncing of Western Michigan, a positive sign toward proving last year’s abysmal, 2-4 showing was an anomaly.

But don’t drink the Kool-Aid just yet. There are bigger tests ahead, starting next week against a Washington team that’s bigger, stronger and better in all areas than the Broncos team the Wolverines pounded Saturday.

Still … there was a lot to like for an opener.

Both of Michigan’s lines seemed to improve as the game progressed, and the offensive line, especially, passed its test against a team that — frankly — it should have. But the combo blocks, the communication and the running backs’ improved patience (especially second-year frosh Blake Corum, who looked explosive in waiting for the holes to open) … it was encouraging.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis both promised more commitment to the running game, and they stuck with it, even when the fans started groaning at some of the first half play calls. It was part of a game plan that seemed to have much more of a purpose, setting up play action, reverses and big plays that looked like Michigan football and the Jim Harbaugh of old.

There was plenty of variety, and after the first quarter, domination most didn’t predict.

“Both the lines I thought played really physically,” Harbaugh said. “They were in shape; they were well prepared. I felt the whole team — players, coaches, everybody together — we had the team well prepared for this game.

“Overall, great effort, and I loved how our guys played.”

It was how you’d expect a Michigan team to play in an opener against an overmatched opponent. The Broncos are expected to make some noise in the MAC with talented quarterback Kaleb Eleby, but there’s a reason the Wolverines were heavily favored. They’re more talented, and while there aren’t All-Americans or future NFL talent at every position, there’s enough that — when coached correctly — you get the outcome you saw Saturday.

