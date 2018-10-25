Michigan's poor offensive play was the main reason the Wolverines stumbled to an 8-5 record in 2017.

U-M struggled immensely to do just about anything on that side of the ball, but throwing was especially difficult — Michigan's young receivers often failed to get open, the quarterbacks rarely hit them when they did, and the signal callers seemingly had someone in their face whenever they dropped back to pass.

The rushing game was better than the passing attack, but struggled to carry the team. Their 177.6 yards per contest ranked 49th in the country, which may be respectable nationally, but is expected to be a lot higher at a place like Michigan.

Changes were made in the offseason — offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and tackles coach Greg Frey departed, while Jim McElwain was brought on to coach the wideouts, Ed Warinner to lead the offensive line and Sherrone Moore to head the tight ends.

So far, those changes have paid dividends in 2018.

Michigan's offense is light years ahead of where it was last season, despite the player personnel being basically the same.

Granted, junior Shea Patterson has been a huge upgrade at quarterback, but the players around him have remained largely intact.

To get a better understanding of just how far the Wolverine offense has come, we've compared their current numbers this year to where last season's finished: