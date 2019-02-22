It's not smart to tab any player as a 'lock' to start in 2019 when considering spring ball hasn't even started yet, but it would be stunning if junior Kwity Paye doesn't wind up grabbing one of the starting jobs next year.

Paye began all four October games when Rashan Gary was out with injury last season, and performed admirably.

He finished the year with 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, and will be — by far — the most experienced Wolverine defensive end on the roster in 2019.

Fifth-year senior Mike Danna and sophomore Aidan Hutchinson appear to be the most likely candidates to grab the starting spot opposite Paye.

The former posted outstanding numbers last season at CMU (15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks), but how he adapts to Big Ten play remains to be seen.

Danna was productive as a redshirt sophomore with the Chippewas as well, compiling 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2017, and 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

His efforts in Mount Pleasant earned him first-team All-MAC honors last season, but again, how he responds to the step up in competition next season will be the key to his success.

Hutchinson also showed plenty of potential last year as a freshman (played in all 13 games and recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 for loss), and was arguably the frontrunner to win a starting job before Danna arrived.

In fact, the Dearborn Divine Child alum played at least 17 snaps in five of Michigan's 13 contests last year, including a season-high 39 in the bowl game against Florida.