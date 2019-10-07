Chase Winovich was the last Wolverine to earn the honor, awarded Oct. 1 of 2018.

Michigan sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week after recording six tackles, one sack and a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss in the Wolverines’ 10-3 win over Iowa.

Winovich added a forced fumble and a pass break-up in a dominant performance for a defense that held the Hawkeyes to one total yard rushing. Eight sacks had something to do with that, including 2.5 by junior end Kwity Paye, another player of the week candidate.



“I’m really proud of Kwity. We’re really good friends," Hutchinson said. "He actually came up with a name for us: ‘Salt and Pepper.’ That’s what we call each other. We've got a little celebration for it when the time comes.”

Hutchinson helped badger Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley all game and was responsible for a number of pressures.

“I’m not going to lie, it felt pretty smooth on the field," he said. "I felt like everyone was doing their thing in the flow of the game ... it was just going really good, and I had no doubt our defense was going to get it done. And three points ... I’ll take that every single day of the week."

Michigan travels to Illinois to play the Fighting Illini Saturday at noon.