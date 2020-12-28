TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Aidan Hutchinson Confirms He'll Return To U-M

Michigan football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made it official Monday — he'll return to U-M for his senior season. Hutchinson missed much of this season with an ankle injury suffered against Indiana. Hutchinson underwent surgery and still has three months left in what's supposed to be a four-month recovery. We learned last month he planned to return for another year at Michigan, and he made the announcement Monday on Twitter.



Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Not quite done yet— I’ve decided to forego the NFL and return for my senior year〽️ #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/FFtDiKbzgr — Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) December 28, 2020