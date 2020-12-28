TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Aidan Hutchinson Confirms He'll Return To U-M

Michigan Wolverines Football: Aidan Hutchinson Confirms He'll Return To U-M
Michigan football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made it official Monday — he'll return to U-M for his senior season. Hutchinson missed much of this season with an ankle injury suffered against Indiana.
Hutchinson underwent surgery and still has three months left in what's supposed to be a four-month recovery. We learned last month he planned to return for another year at Michigan, and he made the announcement Monday on Twitter.
Not quite done yet— I’ve decided to forego the NFL and return for my senior year〽️ #GOBLUE pic.twitter.com/FFtDiKbzgr— Aidan Hutchinson (@aidanhutch97) December 28, 2020
“This year as a junior I was the only underclassman to be a captain, and I feel like next year being a two-time captain for this team, I feel like I can serve as a good leader," he told the Detroit News. "I've had a lot of experience on the field. And I feel like I’m going to lead this team in the right direction this offseason. Coming back for another year, I'm just really excited to get with the guys and start working with them and start building, the bonds between us.”
Hutchinson notched 15 tackles but no sacks or TFLs in two-plus games.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook