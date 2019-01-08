Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington is off to coach at Ohio State, his father's alma mater.

Washington's from Columbus and his dad played for Woody Hayes. The 34-year-old coached the viper position and was apparently offered more responsibility and money at U-M, but opted to join his friend Ryan Day at Ohio State.

Washington was special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Boston College for five years before going to Cincinnati for a year, and then Michigan. He worked with Day at B.C. and talked about him in the days leading up to the OSU game.