Michigan Wolverines Football: Al Washington Leaves For Ohio State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington is off to coach at Ohio State, his father's alma mater.
Washington's from Columbus and his dad played for Woody Hayes. The 34-year-old coached the viper position and was apparently offered more responsibility and money at U-M, but opted to join his friend Ryan Day at Ohio State.
Washington was special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Boston College for five years before going to Cincinnati for a year, and then Michigan. He worked with Day at B.C. and talked about him in the days leading up to the OSU game.
“Ryan Day is a good friend of mine,” Washington said before the Michigan-Ohio State game. “I’ve known him [for a long time], worked for him at B.C."
Of course, he also worked for Don Brown, Michigan's defensive coordinator. Brown is still under consideration for the head coaching job at Temple.
“Al Washington is going to be a terrific addition to our coaching staff,” Day said in a released statement. “I’ve known him as player and as a coach, and I know his family very well. I think his familiarity with this region as a coach and as a recruiter is going to be very impactful, as will his leadership with our linebackers unit.”
Washington joins Greg Mattison on the staff. Mattison coached defensive line at U-M and was given co-defensive coordinator duties at OSU.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook