He and his teammates had already practiced three times in preparation for the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl against, Bredeson reported during the Dec. 15 Schemmy Awards in which he and Jon Runyan shared Michigan's Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Michigan football guard Ben Bredeson was named to the AP All-American team Monday (Dec. 16). Bredeson, the only Wolverine on any of the three squads, earned third-team honors.

Drawing the Crimson Tide was an exciting revelation, he said.

"Obviously, they're not a team we're used to playing every single year being a non-conference opponent," he said. "We're all excited about the challenge of playing. Growing up the last 10 or so years, they've been a perennial power. Finally being able to play Alabama, it's exciting. We're looking forward to it, and we think it's a good matchup for us."

It's an opportunity, he said, to put the sting of an eighth straight loss to Ohio State behind them.

"It can be a great exclamation point on the end of the year, something to springboard the team into next season, send everybody into winter workouts and spring ball excited. It would be a great benefit for the entire program," he said.

"I was excited. I didn't really know how the Bowls were going to shake out, hearing different things. I told my dad, I always wanted a chance to play Alabama, and here we are. Last game, and it just seems fitting."

Bredeson expects everyone to play in the game, unlike last season when several skipped the New Year's Six Peach Bowl. Captains Karan Higdon and Devin Bush Jr. were among those who sat out last season's Bowl game.

"As far as I know ... they're on the same page as me right now," he said. "I haven't heard anything about it. So ... there's really been nothing to address. I think everybody's on the same page. Any chance you get to play for Michigan, everybody's going to do it.

"I think everyone is very excited to play in the game, very excited to play Alabama. A lot of positivity in the building, just a general feeling," he said. "Everyone is excited about it. We're kind of in that awkward timing, just counting down days to the game ... a chance to show everybody what we can do."



