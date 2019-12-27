“I’m out here right now, practicing with the team," he said. "I mean ... I’m back. Put it like that. I’m back. I’m with my guys [and expect] to lead the team to a good year next year."

Thomas insisted he never put anything out there to lead anyone to believe he'd skip his last season in a Michigan uniform,.

ORLANDO, FL — Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas is expected to return to U-M for his senior year, and he pretty much said as much Friday.

Since he never said anything to the contrary, he said, people could "just assume" he was coming back. Still, he turned non-committal when asked if he'd weighed his options, noting he hadn't submitted for a grade from NFL scouts.

He also hinted that a big game against Alabama could change his mind. The Crimson Tide feature one of the nation's best trios of receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and DeVonta Smith.

Thomas compared Smith to Penn State's KJ Hamler, a player he covered a lot in high school.

"I’m not thinking about that right now," he said. "If I did come to a decision, it would be after this game, honestly. A great group of receivers [we're playing] ... why not? You feel me? But yeah, I’m not thinking about that right now.

"We’re going to see how the game goes. You’ve got first-rounder, first-rounder, first-rounder and I’m out here doing my thing. Why not?”

Thomas earned Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of the Year honor this year after overcoming a severe case of colitis this summer to play in all 12 games. He notched 34 tackles (three for loss), three interceptions, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in an outstanding junior campaign.

Senior corner Lavert Hill faced a similar decision last year and chose to return. He and Thomas have spoken about Thomas' options.

“I told him to make the best decision for him," Hill said. “And he’s going to go out there and let it see [what happens]."

Thomas is confident he and his teammates will be up to the task.

“It’s going to be a great matchup for me," Thomas said. "I’m not backing down. I expect them to come ready to play, just like I’m coming ready to play. It’s going to be a great game.”