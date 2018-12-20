Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: An Awards Banquet With A U-M Flavor

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Karsen Barnhart, Jack Harbaugh and Larry Prout Jr. will all be honored tonight at the MHSFCA Dream Team Awards Banquet.

Rf61xnnkgcjx7md0tnrk
Karsen Barnhardt
Karsen Barnhart

In what’s certain to be one of the highlights of the evening, Grant Newsome, whose career was cut short by a traumatic leg injury, will present his friend Prout with the Pete Schmidt Courage Award. Newsome won the award last season, and Prout is a deserving recipient this year.

Prout was “signed” to the program out of Team Impact four years ago and has undergone over 100 surgeries.

Iujpkfwfcsqf0glaplit

Head coach members of the MHSFCA nominated their best players for All State consideration in November. MHSFCA Committees representing each of the 8 Divisions of 11-man and 2 Divisions of 8-man football selected All State Teams in each Division. The MHSFCA then selected the Dream Team from those All State Teams.

Paw Paw offensive tackle Barnhardt, who some argue is the best offensive lineman in the state, earned his spot on the team.

The list:

Karsen Barnhardt OL Paw Paw

Ross Bolman LB Zeeland West

Austin Brown QB Madison Heights Madison

Spencer Brown OL Walled Lake Western

Andre Chenault RB Chippewa Valley

Carson Currie DL Lapeer

Tate Hallock WR Forest Hills Central

Derek Hamp DB DeWitt

Matt Hill OL Ortonville Brandon

Jalen Hunt DL Belleville

Philip Jones-Price RB Reed City

Ja’Von Kimpson DB Chippewa Valley

Cade Klimczak DL Rockford

Marcel Lewis LB Chippewa Valley

Tre Mosley WR West Bloomfield

Makari Page DB West Bloomfield

Logan Pasco LB Davison

Drew Peterson TE Glen Lake

Joshua Priebe OL Edwardsburg

Ray Russo DB Jenison

Jack Sherwin DL Traverse City Central

Alec Thelen Specialist Pewamo Westphalia

Cameron Wallace OL Belleville

Coach: John Herrington, Farmington Hills Harrison

In addition to High School Dream Team and Scholar-Athletes the Banquet will feature keynote addresses by Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh. His father, former U-M assistant Jack Harbaugh, is being awarded the Distinguished American Award. Former U-M receivers coach Jim McElwain will speak briefly about his new program … he’s taken the reins at Central Michigan.

The President of the State of Michigan Chapter is Tony Versaci, a relative of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) has partnered with the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF & College Hall of Fame) to select the 2018 High School Football Dream Team. Awards will be presented at the Dearborn Inn starting at 5:00 tonight.

Tickets ($40 each, $400 table) can be purchased by calling or emailing Lori Deel Scott: 248-528-2860, Ldeel@multiking.com.

---

