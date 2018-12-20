Michigan Wolverines Football: An Awards Banquet With A U-M Flavor
Karsen Barnhart, Jack Harbaugh and Larry Prout Jr. will all be honored tonight at the MHSFCA Dream Team Awards Banquet.
In what’s certain to be one of the highlights of the evening, Grant Newsome, whose career was cut short by a traumatic leg injury, will present his friend Prout with the Pete Schmidt Courage Award. Newsome won the award last season, and Prout is a deserving recipient this year.
Prout was “signed” to the program out of Team Impact four years ago and has undergone over 100 surgeries.
Head coach members of the MHSFCA nominated their best players for All State consideration in November. MHSFCA Committees representing each of the 8 Divisions of 11-man and 2 Divisions of 8-man football selected All State Teams in each Division. The MHSFCA then selected the Dream Team from those All State Teams.
Paw Paw offensive tackle Barnhardt, who some argue is the best offensive lineman in the state, earned his spot on the team.
The list:
Karsen Barnhardt OL Paw Paw
Ross Bolman LB Zeeland West
Austin Brown QB Madison Heights Madison
Spencer Brown OL Walled Lake Western
Andre Chenault RB Chippewa Valley
Carson Currie DL Lapeer
Tate Hallock WR Forest Hills Central
Derek Hamp DB DeWitt
Matt Hill OL Ortonville Brandon
Jalen Hunt DL Belleville
Philip Jones-Price RB Reed City
Ja’Von Kimpson DB Chippewa Valley
Cade Klimczak DL Rockford
Marcel Lewis LB Chippewa Valley
Tre Mosley WR West Bloomfield
Makari Page DB West Bloomfield
Logan Pasco LB Davison
Drew Peterson TE Glen Lake
Joshua Priebe OL Edwardsburg
Ray Russo DB Jenison
Jack Sherwin DL Traverse City Central
Alec Thelen Specialist Pewamo Westphalia
Cameron Wallace OL Belleville
Coach: John Herrington, Farmington Hills Harrison
In addition to High School Dream Team and Scholar-Athletes the Banquet will feature keynote addresses by Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh. His father, former U-M assistant Jack Harbaugh, is being awarded the Distinguished American Award. Former U-M receivers coach Jim McElwain will speak briefly about his new program … he’s taken the reins at Central Michigan.
The President of the State of Michigan Chapter is Tony Versaci, a relative of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.
The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association (MHSFCA) has partnered with the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF & College Hall of Fame) to select the 2018 High School Football Dream Team. Awards will be presented at the Dearborn Inn starting at 5:00 tonight.
