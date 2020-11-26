Michigan Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Rutgers
Former Michigan football All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to break down plays from U-M's win over Rutgers.
RELATED
Vincent Gray Is 'More Gritty' | Johnson As A Downfield Option
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news