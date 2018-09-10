Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: Analyst Calls Giles Jackson 'Special'

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson brings a lot of versatility to Michigan's 2019 class.
Giles Jackson

Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson looked like an Oregon lean for a while but earlier today he committed to the Wolverines. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney has been following Jackson's recruitment for a while and thinks U-M got a dynamic playmaker and someone who could help out on the trail as well.

