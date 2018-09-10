Michigan Wolverines Football: Analyst Calls Giles Jackson 'Special'
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Oakley (Calif.) Freedom three-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson looked like an Oregon lean for a while but earlier today he committed to the Wolverines. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney has been following Jackson's recruitment for a while and thinks U-M got a dynamic playmaker and someone who could help out on the trail as well.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news