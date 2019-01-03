As a result, new faces will be forced to step into starting roles in 2019, and we've decided to take a look at who some of those new starters may be, as well as the position outlook as a whole at each spot.

Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior linebacker Devin Bush and junior cornerback David Long have all announced their intentions to leave Michigan early for the NFL draft, taking a wealth of production with them.

He is arguably the biggest loss of the four.

Bush was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and an Associated Press second-team All-American after leading the team with 79 tackles, while checking in second in tackles for loss with nine.

He chose to sit out Michigan's Peach Bowl loss to Florida on Saturday, and his absence was felt as Florida's offensive players were able to get to the edges easier than past opponents had this year.

Fortunately, the linebacking crew is in good hands in 2019.

Redshirt sophomore Devin Gil and sophomore Josh Ross both return after serving as two of the unit's key contributors in 2018, while junior viper Khaleke Hudson is expected to return as well.

Junior Josh Uche will also be back after basically serving as a pass-rushing specialist in 2018, while redshirt junior Jordan Glasgow should serve as Hudson's backup once again.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the position, though, will be the development of the youngsters, most notably redshirt freshman Jordan Anthony and freshman Cam McGrone.

Both played sparingly this season in backup roles, but will likely be expected to at least contribute next year.

Make no mistake — Bush's departure is a big one, but the unit will be loaded with veteran talent — especially at the top in Hudson, Ross, Gil and Glasgow — next year.