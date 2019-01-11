Michigan Wolverines Football: Anthony Campanile Hire Official
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made it official Friday night, announcing the hire of Anthony Campanile as a defensive assistant.
"Anthony has a strong reputation for developing all-conference performers and future NFL players,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his mentorship. Anthony is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and provides great flexibility with his experience working on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Michigan football looks forward to having Anthony, Tracey, and their children, Valentina and Serafina, join our University family.”
Campanile comes to Michigan after seven years of collegiate coaching experience at Boston College and Rutgers, and seven years of experience coaching high school football in New Jersey. He spent the last three seasons at Boston College coaching the defensive backs, while in 2018, added the title of co-defensive coordinator.
The Eagles defense finished 11th nationally in turnovers forced with 26 in 2018, while also listing highly in interceptions (fifth), sacks (26th), pass efficiency (30th) and tackles for loss (42nd). His defense tied for the ACC lead with 18 interceptions, led by All-American and All-ACC first-team performer Hamp Cheevers, who tied for the NCAA lead with seven picks.
Campanile developed one of the nation’s best defensive backfields in 2017, ranking third nationally in pass efficiency defense and 12th nationally with 18 interceptions. The group’s performance earned Campanile the National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by both 247Sports.com and FootballScoop.com.
Prior to BC, Campanile spent four seasons at Rutgers University, including his final three seasons working on the offensive side of the ball, after starting as a defensive assistant during the 2012 season. He coached the wide receivers during the 2015 season after tutoring the tight ends during the 2013-14 seasons.
He started his coaching career as a student assistant at Rutgers in 2005. He earned his bachelor's degree in history from Rutgers and 2007 and worked as an assistant at Fair Lawn High School in 2006 before working with the linebackers at Don Bosco Prep in 2007-09 and worked as the offensive coordinator from 2010-11.
Campanile and his wife, Tracey, have one son, Valentina, and one daughter, Serafina.
About Coach Anthony Campanile
Hometown: Fair Lawn, New Jersey
High School: Fair Lawn
College: Rutgers (2007)
Wife: Tracey
Children: Valentina, Serafina
Bowl Experience
Boston College: 2016 Quick Lane Bowl, 2017 Pinstripe Bowl
Rutgers: 2005 Insight Bowl, 2012 Russell Athletic Bowl, 2013 Pinstripe Bowl, 2014 Quick Lane Bowl
Anthony Campanile’s Coaching Experience
Year Team Position
2005 Rutgers Student Assistant Coach
2006 Fair Lawn High School Assistant
2007-09 Don Bosco Prep Linebackers
2010-11 Don Bosco Prep Offensive Coordinator
2012 Rutgers Defensive Assistant
2013-14 Rutgers Tight Ends
2015 Rutgers Wide Receivers
2016-17 Boston College Defensive Backs
2018 Boston College Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook