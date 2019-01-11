Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made it official Friday night, announcing the hire of Anthony Campanile as a defensive assistant.

"Anthony has a strong reputation for developing all-conference performers and future NFL players,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “Our student-athletes will benefit greatly from his mentorship. Anthony is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and provides great flexibility with his experience working on both sides of the ball and at multiple positions. Michigan football looks forward to having Anthony, Tracey, and their children, Valentina and Serafina, join our University family.”

Campanile comes to Michigan after seven years of collegiate coaching experience at Boston College and Rutgers, and seven years of experience coaching high school football in New Jersey. He spent the last three seasons at Boston College coaching the defensive backs, while in 2018, added the title of co-defensive coordinator.

The Eagles defense finished 11th nationally in turnovers forced with 26 in 2018, while also listing highly in interceptions (fifth), sacks (26th), pass efficiency (30th) and tackles for loss (42nd). His defense tied for the ACC lead with 18 interceptions, led by All-American and All-ACC first-team performer Hamp Cheevers, who tied for the NCAA lead with seven picks.

Campanile developed one of the nation’s best defensive backfields in 2017, ranking third nationally in pass efficiency defense and 12th nationally with 18 interceptions. The group’s performance earned Campanile the National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by both 247Sports.com and FootballScoop.com.

Prior to BC, Campanile spent four seasons at Rutgers University, including his final three seasons working on the offensive side of the ball, after starting as a defensive assistant during the 2012 season. He coached the wide receivers during the 2015 season after tutoring the tight ends during the 2013-14 seasons.

He started his coaching career as a student assistant at Rutgers in 2005. He earned his bachelor's degree in history from Rutgers and 2007 and worked as an assistant at Fair Lawn High School in 2006 before working with the linebackers at Don Bosco Prep in 2007-09 and worked as the offensive coordinator from 2010-11.

Campanile and his wife, Tracey, have one son, Valentina, and one daughter, Serafina.



