The Michigan Wolverines' football team remained at No. 7 in this week's AP top 25 poll following its 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday night, while also coming in at the same spot in the Coaches poll released earlier today.

After an uninspiring 14-7 triumph over Rice on Friday night, Army (U-M's opponent on Saturday) remains outside both of the major polls, checking in at No. 31 in the AP and No. 34 in the Coaches.

Six of Michigan's future opponents were included in this week's AP top 25, including Ohio State (Nov. 30) at No. 5, Notre Dame (Oct. 26) at No. 8, Penn State (Oct. 19) at No. 15, Wisconsin (Sept. 21) at No. 17, Michigan State (Nov. 16) at No. 19 and Iowa (Oct. 5) at No. 20.

The seven ranked Big Ten teams (Nebraska also made the cut at No. 25) are the most of any conference, narrowly edging out the SEC's six.

In fact, every conference squad came out victorious in Week 1 with the exceptions of Purdue and Northwestern, who fell at Nevada and Stanford, respectively.