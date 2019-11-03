The Michigan Wolverines' football team is coming off two straight blowout victories. Last week, U-M moved up five spots in the AP and Coaches to No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, after winning handedly over Notre Dame. After the 38-7 win on the road against Maryland on Saturday, U-M stays at No.14 in the AP Poll and moves up one spot to No.14 in the Coaches poll.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his No. 14 ranked team blew Maryland out on the road Saturday and have a bye this week. (USA Today Sports Images)

U-M is the third highest AP ranked two-loss team. The Wolverines are behind No. 10 Florida (7-2) and No. 12 Auburn (7-2). The Big Ten still has six teams ranked in AP top-25 with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Penn State, No. 13 Minnesota, No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 18 Iowa being the other in-conference teams ranked. The Wolverines have just one ranked opponent remaining on their schedule, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The two teams will play on Nov. 30 in Ann Arbor. Indiana is just outside the top-25, coming in at No. 28. U-M plays the Hoosiers on Nov. 23 in Bloomington.

U-M's blowout win, 38-7, over Maryland was the third largest margin of victory on the road for a Wolverines team under Jim Harbaugh. The two larger margins of victory were a 78-0 win at Rutgers in 2016 and a 42-7 win at Rutgers in 2018. U-M has a bye this week before hosting Michigan State on Nov. 16. The Spartans are currently 4-4 and play Illinois on Saturday.

AP Poll

Coaches Poll