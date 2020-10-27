Today we introduce a new feature, “Ask Karsch,” featuring reader questions for Doug Karsch.

The Detroit radio host (the Karsch and Anderson show, 10 a.m-2 p.m., weekdays on The Ticket, 97.1 FM) will still be doing his “From The Sidelines” segment following Michigan football home games. He won’t be traveling to road contests due to COVID restrictions, but he will be answering questions from The Fort, our premium message board.

He’s this week’s edition of Ask Karsch.

jrandyyoung: How did the Minnesota rushing game have so much success and what is the remedy?

Karsch: “I’m not a coach, but I talk to [Michigan defensive coordinator] Don Brown every week. When Don Brown sees problems, he doesn’t shy away from them. He always says the same thing: ‘I’ll fix it.’ He’s said in the past, ‘Blame the old guy.’

“He’s aware. We’ll see how this performance ages. Minnesota might have a pretty darned good rushing attack.

“I’m going to guess it had somewhat to do with the bad pursuit angles. One young player, in particular, struggled a little bit in run support. Michigan got better as that game went on, defensively, given the fact that Minnesota had 17 at the half and finished with 24.

“Don Brown won’t shy away from it.”