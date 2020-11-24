TheWolverine.com’s Ask Karsch segment features 97.1 The Ticket’s Doug Karsch fielding questions from The Fort.

antidaily: Is the sideline more subdued in general, compared to past seasons or earlier in the Harbaugh tenure?

Karsch: “Now, I’m not going to answer this and get accused of making excuses, am I? Everything is more subdued in college football in 2020. It’s no excuse. It’s not why they’re losing. Everybody in every stadium has to deal with it, I suppose.

“Rutgers is never a great venue for the home team. Bloomington is never a great venue for the home team. Those are two places where, typically, I see a third of the stadium is Michigan fans, if not more.

“The only time I’ve been on the sideline, for two games at The Big House, everything is more subdued. That’s not why they’re losing. I cannot emphasize that enough, for those of you that used that against me two weeks ago. Again, all caps, NOT AN EXCUSE.