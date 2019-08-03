ESPN's FPI model gives percentages on Michigan's chances to win each game on the schedule, and there are some surprises. We counter with our own predictions.

Here's a game-by-game look, followed by analysis:

BIGGEST DISCREPANCIES

Michigan vs. Ohio State. ESPN gives Michigan a 76.6 percent chance to win this one at home based on its formula. The eye test and some common sense should tell anyone this will be the toughest game on U-M's schedule. Not only are the Buckeyes in Michigan's head, they're also the most talented team on the schedule (by far). Yes, there are question marks, including quarterback with Justin Fields taking over, but this team prepares for Michigan every day and knows how to win this game.