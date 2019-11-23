Michigan Wolverines Football at Indiana: Pregame Observations
BLOOMINGTON, IN — It's a wet one here in Bloomington, though the worst of the weather has moved through. Here are pregame observations ...
• Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor is in street clothes and apparently won't play today against Michigan. Starting junior safety Brad Hawkins is out for the Wolverines ... Daxton Hill, frosh, will start in his place.
The worst of the weather has moved through Bloomington. It's now just cold and damp. pic.twitter.com/GIz8n4JtRK— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) November 23, 2019

