COLLEGE PARK, MD. — Michigan takes on Maryland today in College Park. The weather is perfect for football ... we'll update with pregame observations until kickoff.

10:26 ... Michigan has arrived and the players are starting to take the field. It's 46 and sunny here now, should be about 50 degrees at kickoff. Very little wind.

This is Maryland's homecoming today ... it's also the day the Washington Nationals will be holding their World Series Championship parade a few miles down the road. Should be interesting to see how that affects the crowd, if at all.

10:46 ... Ronnie Bell is warming up here. He suffered an apparent knee injury against Notre Dame last week.

Wolverines are wearing their blue warm-ups. Hard to tell who's who without the numbers ... except for Joe Milton. He stands out with that cannon.

11:27 ... Josh Ross is dressed and warming up. Michigan's junior linebacker has been out four weeks.



