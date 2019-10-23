News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 16:24:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football At Penn State: A Closer Look

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

More zone defense, some outstanding line play ... what we saw after watching Michigan vs. Penn State film a few times. RELATED: McDaniels: Patterson had 'a Presence' at Penn StateRELATED: Videos: M...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}