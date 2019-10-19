Pregame observations from Michigan's game at Penn State in Happy Valley.

All of last week's "minor injuries" have healed. Freshman tight end Erick All, junior receiver Nico Collins, senior corner Lavert Hill, etc. all made the trip. Junior linebacker Josh Ross did not.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook