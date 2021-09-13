Michigan Wolverines Football: Atmosphere Aided Huge Recruiting Weekend

As our EJ Holland has reported in multiple articles, Michigan Wolverines football’s recruiting weekend couldn’t have gone much better. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was blown away at the night game environment during U-M’s 31-10 victory over Washington, so much so that he wondered what more a kid could be looking for than what they experienced Saturday night. “I don’t know what more the University of Michigan [could have done] to represent themselves or put on … a great job by all, put it that way,” he said. “And what a phenomenal show that was put on Saturday night. Those images blow me away.” The fans arrived early and most wore their maize, aided by yellow pom pons. The marching band put on an illuminated tribute to the 9/11 heroes with a New York-themed show, and most everyone — minus the Washington contingent — stayed until the end. RELATED Harbaugh On Run Game: 'George Patton Got His Job Done on the Ground,' Too

Michigan Wolverines football target Domani Jackson (left) and pledge Will Johnson (right) enjoyed a great night in Ann Arbor Saturday. (The Wolverine)

“The band, the halftime performance, the pregame performance, the enthusiasm, the school spirit … first and foremost of those is the student section that is just wrapping now around the whole southwestern corner and into the south end zone, creeping toward the 50-yard line and growing and loud, as evident as could be on the first play of the game,” Harbaugh said. “Washington got a delay of game penalty, and just an eruption down there. That’s something to really think about; making sure we kick the ball down there if we’re kicking to a team, let them start out in that frenzy. It’s that good.