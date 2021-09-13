Michigan Wolverines Football: Atmosphere Aided Huge Recruiting Weekend
As our EJ Holland has reported in multiple articles, Michigan Wolverines football’s recruiting weekend couldn’t have gone much better. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was blown away at the night game environment during U-M’s 31-10 victory over Washington, so much so that he wondered what more a kid could be looking for than what they experienced Saturday night.
“I don’t know what more the University of Michigan [could have done] to represent themselves or put on … a great job by all, put it that way,” he said. “And what a phenomenal show that was put on Saturday night. Those images blow me away.”
The fans arrived early and most wore their maize, aided by yellow pom pons. The marching band put on an illuminated tribute to the 9/11 heroes with a New York-themed show, and most everyone — minus the Washington contingent — stayed until the end.
“The band, the halftime performance, the pregame performance, the enthusiasm, the school spirit … first and foremost of those is the student section that is just wrapping now around the whole southwestern corner and into the south end zone, creeping toward the 50-yard line and growing and loud, as evident as could be on the first play of the game,” Harbaugh said. “Washington got a delay of game penalty, and just an eruption down there. That’s something to really think about; making sure we kick the ball down there if we’re kicking to a team, let them start out in that frenzy. It’s that good.
“It just all really starts at the top with Mark Schlissel and the culture he’s created here at the University of Michigan. I love it, and I would think if you’re somebody that works here or a student here or prospective student or student athlete, that would be pretty tough to pass up.”
He had to take a minute or two a few times just to soak it all in, Harbaugh added.
“That was awesome with a capital ‘A,’” he said. “It was fun just taking the headphones off now and then just to feel it and hear it. It brought a smile to my face.
“I was pretty fired up. My daughter was up there, and she said it was pretty darn cool.”
And it resonated with recruits. One in particular, 2023 in-state quarterback Dante Moore, was among those blown away.
“It was a phenomenal environment,” the Detroit King product told Holland. “It felt good being up there with [pledge] Will (Johnson) and meeting [recruit] Domani (Jackson). The run game was looking great, and they got the win!"
Time will tell how many recruits the Wolverines will land as a result, but it’s clear it impacted several of the nation’s top prep standouts.
