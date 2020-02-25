Michigan Wolverines Football: Reece Atteberry Already Preparing For U-M
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner was looking for many qualities in his 2020 linemen, but there was one thing in particular he had in mind when he was scouting and watching film. “We’re a s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news