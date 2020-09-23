 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas, Doug Skene On Huge Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 20:36:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas, Doug Skene On Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas and former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene join Bill Simonson to talk U-M football.


Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will open Oct. 24 at Minnesota.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team will open Oct. 24 at Minnesota. (Lon Horwedel)

Chris Balas, Doug Skene on The Huge Show

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}