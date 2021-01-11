 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (1/11)
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 16:22:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (1/11)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks Jim Harbaugh's staff changes, Michigan hoops and more on The Huge Show (Jan. 11).

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh is looking to make changes on his staff
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh is looking to make changes on his staff (AP Images)

