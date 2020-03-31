News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (3-31)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks about the possibility of a shortened football season and more with Bill Simonson.

Michigan Wolverines Football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are on hold like all schools around the country.
Michigan Wolverines Football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are on hold like all schools around the country.

