 TheWolverine - Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 16:07:54 -0500') }}

Michigan Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins the Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk about a last-ditch effort by some to play Big Ten football this fall.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are still holding out hope they'll play this fall.
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are still holding out hope they'll play this fall. (AP Images)

