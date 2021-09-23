Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (9-22)
Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football's non-conference, look ahead to Rutgers.
RELATED: Ron Bellamy: Rutgers Presents A 'Big-Time Challenge' For Michigan Secondary
RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Many Positives Through Three Games
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook