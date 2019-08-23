News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 07:54:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Aug. 22)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football.

Clyxwrxcmzl4nuv5gq0d

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Cllmyqce8oiup8ftuabg

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}