Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show (Oct. 8)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan football, the offense and more.

Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Iowa Film Review: A Closer Look

RELATED: Updates on Every Wolverine in the NFL

RELATED: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — October 8

Michigan's defense notched eight sacks in a win over Iowa.
Michigan's defense notched eight sacks in a win over Iowa. (AP Images)

