News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 12:22:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Iowa Film Review: A Closer Look

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

A detailed look at Michigan's 10-3 win over Iowa after breaking down film.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

RELATED: Updates on Every Wolverine in the NFL

RELATED: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — October 8

Michigan left tackle Jon Runyan and his teammates scored 10 points in the first quarter against Iowa, but no more.
Michigan left tackle Jon Runyan and his teammates scored 10 points in the first quarter against Iowa, but no more. (AP Images)

MICHIGAN 10, IOWA 3 FILM STUDY — A CLOSER LOOK

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}