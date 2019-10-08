News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 8

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
“It seems documented — a voice recorder or a videotape, and then a day or two later nobody says anything about it. It’s accepted as business as usual.”
— Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, on the obvious cheating that goes on around college football and how the NCAA chooses to do nothing about it.

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Still Injured for Illinois

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh Explains why he Thinks U-M's Offense is Hitting its Stride

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Isaiah Todd, More

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Aidan Hutchinson Big Ten Player of the Week

• Gary Bedore, The Kansas City Star: Elite Power Forward Isaiah Todd Narrows Choices to two Schools: Michigan and KU

{{ article.author_name }}