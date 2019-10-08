The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 8
Tweets of the day
Michigan and Illinois will renew their Big Ten rivalry for the first time since 2016, when Michigan scored a 41-8 victory at the Big House.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2019
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/3NRqA31kwf#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/GW6vKfbGrF
Your Players of the Week from the win over Iowa. [Thread]— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2019
First up: Offensive (@lbg_nico7) and Defensive Players of the Week (ALL OF THE STARTERS!)#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8icx7Drtyo
After anchoring a @UMichFootball defense that tallied eight sacks and only allowed one rushing yard against Iowa, Aidan Hutchinson claims the first Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career. pic.twitter.com/KRC4X9B8ST— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 7, 2019
Your Stat of the Day: Since @FBCoachDBrown joined U-M, our defense has only allowed 38 passing touchdowns while picking off the opposing QB 39 times. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/reMCzWScf4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2019
.@KwityPaye_19 leads the team with 7.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. #GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/tfth0sW1MD— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2019
Harbaugh on some schools utilizing NCAA rule loopholes: pic.twitter.com/v7tuu3lzpC— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 7, 2019
Michigan introduces its arena at the beginning of every game as the house that Cazzie built.@JKopnick dives deeper into that and the future of the Michigan basketball program:https://t.co/XnHhjKydyh— Mich. Daily Sports (@theblockm) October 7, 2019
"I think it's coming, and I think it's showing."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 7, 2019
Jim Harbaugh loves the effort he's seen from the @UMichFootball offense. pic.twitter.com/mgYNsAVkZ0
👀 See how Jim Harbaugh reacted to the biggest moments of @UMichFootball's win over Iowa pic.twitter.com/sj7oKCyXcT— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2019
And to think some 〽️🏈 fans criticized Steve Smith back in the early ‘80s when he played QB. Dude was a baller who could run AND throw - vertically! pic.twitter.com/VJMeflRSk5— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 8, 2019
Like I said, Smitty could run and throw. You could do whatever you wanted to do with him at QB. Even worse for opponents - they had to defend everything & account for him on every play. Ya - Smitty was my type of QB.👍 pic.twitter.com/DM6gpGf73M— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 8, 2019
October 7, 2019
🚨 Here is @AndreSeldonjr University of Michigan commit it was a pleasure working with this young man through out his journey we wish you nothing but success #GoBlue if any parents or athletes need assistance with the recruiting process don’t hesitate to stop by my DM ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/k6XuuaB72z— Michigan_HsFb_Spotlight (@MichHsFbspot) October 7, 2019
FactorFiction: Is #Michigan back? Is #TheU in trouble? Did the #Gators help itself the most in recruiting this weekend? @rivalsmike, @adamgorney debate.— Rivals (@Rivals) October 7, 2019
▶️ https://t.co/efmAXdqspc pic.twitter.com/AS6sUvTyVo
Check out some of our favorite 📸 from Sundayhttps://t.co/ip8MbooGAd#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/MgFT1xvuxL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 7, 2019
Tomorrow night is our first installment of this year's Mel Pearson Radio Show!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 7, 2019
Join us each Tuesday at 6 p.m. live from @pretzelbellA2 https://t.co/SwDChYj22F pic.twitter.com/ojrZxuzVZ9
Started the Fall off on a high note.— Michigan Men's Lacrosse (@UMichLacrosse) October 8, 2019
🎶@zaydewolf#GoBlue | #Scrum20〽️ pic.twitter.com/D0Gdr46RBn
Chaka Daley talks about Men's Soccer big win over Northwestern pic.twitter.com/OvMC4b7o8Z— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) October 7, 2019
RUNNING THE NUMBERS: The #16 Michigan men showed off their depth & pack-running ability at Notre Dame on Friday— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) October 7, 2019
Just how impressive was it?
Check it out for yourself: https://t.co/zlgnPKSMmj
📷 @iloradell pic.twitter.com/ZXCnCXDWeM
.@umichsoccer was all gas and no brakes this past week, posting two shutouts against the Buckeyes and the Wildcats!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 7, 2019
Check out their top plays! Can you guess what No. 1 is? 👀 pic.twitter.com/9CjUUfc6hq
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Several Still Injured for Illinois
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Videos: Harbaugh Explains why he Thinks U-M's Offense is Hitting its Stride
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Recruiting: Isaiah Todd, More
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Aidan Hutchinson Big Ten Player of the Week
• Gary Bedore, The Kansas City Star: Elite Power Forward Isaiah Todd Narrows Choices to two Schools: Michigan and KU
