Videos: Harbaugh Explains Why He Thinks U-M's Offense Is Hitting Its Stride
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media this afternoon to recap the Iowa win, and explained once again why he thinks his club's offense is hitting its stride.
Several of his players also gave their thoughts on the offense's performance so far this season, and revealed where they think the unit can still improve.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow
Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan
Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas
---
