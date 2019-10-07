News More News
Videos: Harbaugh Explains Why He Thinks U-M's Offense Is Hitting Its Stride

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Staff Writers
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the media this afternoon to recap the Iowa win, and explained once again why he thinks his club's offense is hitting its stride.

Several of his players also gave their thoughts on the offense's performance so far this season, and revealed where they think the unit can still improve.

RELATED: Live Updates From Harbaugh's Presser

RELATED: Hutchinson is the Defensive Player of the Week

The Michigan Wolverines' football offense is averaging 28 points per game this season, which ranks 74th nationally.
The Michigan Wolverines' football offense is averaging 28 points per game this season, which ranks 74th nationally. (AP Images)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow

Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan

Junior cornerback Ambry Thomas

