Chris Balas joins Mike Fitzpatrick on the Michigan Man Podcast to talk U-M football during COVID-19, more.

My guest today says he is optimistic we will have Michigan football this fall. Chris Balas from The https://t.co/j9lPi5k6Th joins us. Listen at https://t.co/sG1V8LxYLT @Balas_Wolverine https://t.co/qx2kGajbae

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook