 Michigan Wolverines Football Audio with Chris Balas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-14 09:46:38 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Michigan Man Podcast

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins Mike Fitzpatrick to talk Jim Harbaugh's offseason moves and more ...

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been busy in the offseason pursuing assistant coaches
