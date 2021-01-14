Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Michigan Man Podcast
Chris Balas joins Mike Fitzpatrick to talk Jim Harbaugh's offseason moves and more ...
The Michigan Man Podcast - Episode 591 - Chris Balas joins me https://t.co/PN9YVPQlIQ @Balas_Wolverine @UMichFootball— Mike Fitzpatrick (@TheMichiganMan) January 14, 2021
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook