 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Talking U-M's Schedule, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 17:26:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Audio: Talking U-M's Schedule, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan's football schedule and much more.

RELATED: Milton is 'the Real Deal,' per Practice Observers

RELATED: Kirk Herbstreit: 'I Still Think Harbaugh is Building a Program'

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team open Oct. 24 at Minnesota in a 7:30 p.m. tilt.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team open Oct. 24 at Minnesota in a 7:30 p.m. tilt. (Lon Horwedel)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}