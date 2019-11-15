TheWolverine

INSIDE THE FORT: The Latest On U-M/MSU & Top-40 Target Hunter Dickinson
Here is the latest on what we're hearing behind the scenes with the Michigan Wolverines' football program heading into tomorrow's showdown with MSU, along with two key four-star targets on the recruiting trail in Windsor (Ontario) tight end Theo Johnson and Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha center Hunter Dickinson.
Windsor (Ontario, Canada) four-star tight end Theo Johnson (6-5, 245, Rivals.com’s No. 155 senior overall) was going to pledge to Penn State Monday, but he’s delayed his decision … and that’s obviously good news for Iowa, Georgia and Michigan, his other finalists. Johnson has been one of the top offensive players on U-M’s board for a while now, and a long discussion with his family has opened the door for Michigan.
Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has put in the work here. If Johnson does end up at U-M, Moore will be a big reason why.
“From what he told me, the reason he’s delaying is because as he thought through it more, he’s less sure about his decision than he was a week ago,” Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt said. “My interpretation of that is it’s not good news for Penn State because I felt for a long time that Penn State is the team to beat here.
”What we’ve picked up to add to Helmholdt’s intel — not only is Johnson not sure, he is in fact wide open and “completely undecided and very open to choosing Michigan.” He’ll be on campus this weekend yet again, and the Wolverines’ coaches have it all set up for pledge Braiden McGregor (Port Huron, Mich. four-star end coming off knee surgery) to hang with him this weekend, plant the bug in his ear.
There’s no better choice given how committed McGregor is to the program and his willingness to recruit. He’s an outstanding ambassador for the program.
