TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Chengelis & Borton

Angelique Chengelis, football beat writer for The Detroit News, joins the podcast, talking football and the big pause. Chengelis and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's football coaching additions and what effect they'll have on Jim Harbaugh's crew. Chengelis also opines on when the Wolverines might get back into action, given the present COVID pause.

Juwan Howard and other Michigan coaches find their squads in limbo, given the present COVID pause.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!