TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Chengelis & Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Chengelis & Borton
Angelique Chengelis, football beat writer for The Detroit News, joins the podcast, talking football and the big pause.
Chengelis and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's football coaching additions and what effect they'll have on Jim Harbaugh's crew. Chengelis also opines on when the Wolverines might get back into action, given the present COVID pause.
Here's what Angel Of The Big House has to say…
